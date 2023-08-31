Families can receive free diapers at upcoming giveaways across Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Baby’s Bounty announced that it will offer families free diapers at diaper banks across Southern Nevada in September.
As part of the giveaways, Baby’s Bounty says families can receive a week’s supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank.
The group advises that registration is required for Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas banks. Registration opens one week prior to each bank.
The diaper banks will be held at the following locations and times:
Mesquite – Friday, September 1st
- 10am-12pm
- Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd. Mesquite, Nevada
- Mobile Bank
Henderson – Wednesday, September 6th
- 9am-Noon
- Morrell Park – 525 Harris St., Henderson, Nevada
- Drive-thru bank
- Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website
Pahrump – Friday, September 8th
- 10am-Noon
- Salvation Army Pahrump – 240 Dahlia St. Pahrump, NV
- Mobile Bank
North Las Vegas – Wednesday, September 13th
- 9am-Noon
- 2420 N Martin Luther King Blvd, North Las Vegas, Nevada
- Drive-through in the east parking lot
- Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website
Las Vegas – Wednesday, September 20th
- 9am-Noon
- 3400 W. Desert Inn Rd, Ste 8, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website
Mesquite – Friday, September 29th
- 10am-Noon
- Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd. Mesquite, Nevada
- Mobile Bank
