Families can receive free diapers at upcoming giveaways across Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Baby’s Bounty announced that it will offer families free diapers at diaper banks across Southern Nevada in September.

As part of the giveaways, Baby’s Bounty says families can receive a week’s supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank.

The group advises that registration is required for Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas banks. Registration opens one week prior to each bank.

The diaper banks will be held at the following locations and times:

Mesquite – Friday, September 1st

10am-12pm

Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd. Mesquite, Nevada

Mobile Bank

Henderson – Wednesday, September 6th

9am-Noon

Morrell Park – 525 Harris St., Henderson, Nevada

Drive-thru bank

Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website

Pahrump – Friday, September 8th

10am-Noon

Salvation Army Pahrump – 240 Dahlia St. Pahrump, NV

Mobile Bank

North Las Vegas – Wednesday, September 13th

9am-Noon

2420 N Martin Luther King Blvd, North Las Vegas, Nevada

Drive-through in the east parking lot

Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website

Las Vegas – Wednesday, September 20th

9am-Noon

3400 W. Desert Inn Rd, Ste 8, Las Vegas, Nevada

Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website

Mesquite – Friday, September 29th

10am-Noon

Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd. Mesquite, Nevada

Mobile Bank

