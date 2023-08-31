Customers cause traffic around street vendors, county addresses neighbor complaints

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors want county officials to find a solution to a common problem around street vendors: customers in cars or on foot flocking to carts, causing traffic jams or risks for pedestrian safety.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said after a round of educational efforts for street vendors in her district, more tickets are forthcoming.

The scenario is common on a stretch of Carey Road. Months ago, the county blocked off a plot of land that became an illegal street market. Now street vendors are seen on sidewalks, but the customers often stop in the middle of the road to make a purchase. Some vendors park on corners or curbs.

Several neighbors tell us, they completely avoid that stretch of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Road on weekends.

“It started out small, then it got huge. Now it’s chaos. I don’t mind them doing it, but if they have some law, not park in front of the fire hydrants or blocking all the way around the corners,” one neighbor said to FOX5. The stretch of Carey Road will soon be closed in September, eliminating the area where vendors typically gather.

Another local resident voiced similar concerns about another area to the Clark County Commission.

“Charleston, Stewart and Bonanza, there’s usually street vendors. [Customers} stop right in the corner, creating a traffic jam. They sit in their cars,” said resident and concerned business owner Jose Meyer.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said there are plenty of vendors on the northeast side of the Valley in her district, and there’s been work to educate vendors on traffic laws.

“We put signs up, they cut down the signs. We put signs back, they knock the signs over. Today, we can give illegal parking tickets. We can cite them for [being] without a business license. And so we’ve been out the last few weeks educating folks, at least on the east side where it’s been really problematic. And this week, there will be some tickets issued,” she said.

Kirkpatrick said she’s working on the long-term solution: where can vendors go to safely operate? Where will customers follow?

FOX5 told you how street vending will soon be banned from the Strip and near stadiums, according to a new state law. The new state law dictates that local ordinance must be passed by October.

“It’s important that we hear from constituents, because [vendors] wouldn’t be there if constituents weren’t buying from them, too. We want to hear from the industry: what’s the safe place for them?” she said.

“Let us create a pathway, but give us your input, give us your concerns. Send an email, call your representative, you know, but be sure to address your concerns today,” Kirkpatrick said. Business licensing is accumulating emails with input from residents.

Kirkpatrick said a second ordinance will be forthcoming to create a pathway for licensing. That ordinance could be passed by the end of the year, she said.

One of the first town halls for community input will be Thursday at 5:30 at the Hollywood Recreation Center. Another town hall is slated for September, and will be organized by Clark County.

