Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Las Vegas storage facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews responded to a two-alarm fire late Wednesday night at a Las Vegas storage facility.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, crews received a call for a building fire at 3825 S. Durango Drive at about 10:43 p.m. Wednesday night.

The arriving units located a 2-story storage facility with smoke and flames coming from the roof, according to CCFD.

Officials said two engine crews were assigned to force entry into the building and give a report on interior conditions. Upon entry, fire crews found heavy smoke conditions on the second floor.

Las Vegas police responded to assist with traffic control and a second alarm was added to the response.

According to CCFD, a defensive fire attack strategy was initiated due to the advanced stage of the fire and the probability that it was in the attic extending laterally through the building.”

Units were assigned to all four sides of the building and aerial master streams were assigned to two corners of the building.

Most of the fire has been knocked down. However, CCFD advised that crews remained on scene Thursday morning to check for interior spot fires in the individuaunits.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.