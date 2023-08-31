Clark County seeks mosaic mural artists for senior center project

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Parks and Recreation Department’s Public Arts Office is seeking an experienced artist or team to create an outdoor mosaic mural.

According to a county media release, the project is located at the West Flamingo Senior Center, 6255 W Flamingo Rd, on the corner of Jones and Flamingo. This project is open only to artists over the age of 18, who are not part-time or full-time Clark County employees or currently under contract for any Clark County Public Arts project larger than $50,000.

Interested artists can apply by visiting the Clark County Public Arts website. The application deadline is Monday, September 25 at 11:59 p.m. The selected artist (or Project Lead, if an artist team is selected) will be contracted with Clark County and will receive project funding. The commission shall not exceed $10,000.

The Mosaic should be a landmark and a source of community pride. Design should reflect the joy of life and community, be original, colorful, and thought-provoking. An artistic dialog with the West Flamingo Senior Center that strengthens the community will be created, and the artist’s engagement with the community should be reflected in the final design.

Clark County said that this amount shall cover all costs of the project, including but not limited to artist’s fees, travel, design, storage, materials, supplies, GSS anti-graffiti coating, etc. A Social Security number or Federal Tax ID Number will be required, as well as current State and County business licenses.

Those seeking more information about the call for artists, or any future calls, can call Clark County Public Art at (702) 455-8200 or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.