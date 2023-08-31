Clark County seeks mosaic mural artists for senior center project

Clark County, NV is seeking artists for a mosaic mural at a senior center
Clark County, NV is seeking artists for a mosaic mural at a senior center(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Parks and Recreation Department’s Public Arts Office is seeking an experienced artist or team to create an outdoor mosaic mural.

According to a county media release, the project is located at the West Flamingo Senior Center, 6255 W Flamingo Rd, on the corner of Jones and Flamingo. This project is open only to artists over the age of 18, who are not part-time or full-time Clark County employees or currently under contract for any Clark County Public Arts project larger than $50,000.

Interested artists can apply by visiting the Clark County Public Arts website. The application deadline is Monday, September 25 at 11:59 p.m. The selected artist (or Project Lead, if an artist team is selected) will be contracted with Clark County and will receive project funding. The commission shall not exceed $10,000.

Clark County said that this amount shall cover all costs of the project, including but not limited to artist’s fees, travel, design, storage, materials, supplies, GSS anti-graffiti coating, etc. A Social Security number or Federal Tax ID Number will be required, as well as current State and County business licenses.

Those seeking more information about the call for artists, or any future calls, can call Clark County Public Art at (702) 455-8200 or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas
Parent arrested for bringing gun onto Las Vegas school campus
A juvenile was killed and a Las Vegas officer was injured after a crash in the east valley...
Coroner IDs teen killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines expands nonstop flights between Las Vegas and 4 new cities
Tanyla Barnes
Police looking for missing 12-year-old last seen in Las Vegas

Latest News

West Maui Little League needs donations
West Maui Little League needs equipment following wildfires
Sphere in Las Vegas will debut a show by an award-winning digital artist on its Exosphere...
‘Immersive canvas:’ Media artist will be first to utilize Sphere exterior Friday
Sphere Exosphere - 1
Sphere Las Vegas Exosphere
narcan
Legalities of over-the-counter Narcan varies in each state