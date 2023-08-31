Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area

LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Stacker
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership involves acquiring an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Aug. 24, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.23%.

Although home prices have risen all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

The typical home value in the United States was $349,679 in July 2023, up 1.4% from the year before and a new all-time high.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area using data from Zillow.

All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#12. Jean, NV

- Typical home value: $251,258

- 1-year price change: -6.9%

- 5-year price change: +33.5%

#11. Laughlin, NV

- Typical home value: $258,493

- 1-year price change: -1.5%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

#10. Overton, NV

- Typical home value: $307,831

- 1-year price change: -3.5%

- 5-year price change: +48.0%

#9. Bunkerville, NV

- Typical home value: $364,239

- 1-year price change: -4.7%

- 5-year price change: +39.8%

#8. Moapa, NV

- Typical home value: $366,247

- 1-year price change: -5.9%

- 5-year price change: +26.7%

#7. Mesquite, NV

- Typical home value: $371,461

- 1-year price change: -5.9%

- 5-year price change: +44.3%

#6. North Las Vegas, NV

- Typical home value: $384,354

- 1-year price change: -5.6%

- 5-year price change: +44.4%

#5. Las Vegas, NV

- Typical home value: $396,062

- 1-year price change: -7.3%

- 5-year price change: +40.3%

#4. Boulder City, NV

- Typical home value: $434,340

- 1-year price change: -4.4%

- 5-year price change: +38.6%

#3. Henderson, NV

- Typical home value: $459,831

- 1-year price change: -6.5%

- 5-year price change: +37.5%

#2. Logandale, NV

- Typical home value: $463,006

- 1-year price change: -4.3%

- 5-year price change: +45.3%

#1. Mount Charleston, NV

- Typical home value: $533,748

- 1-year price change: -6.4%

- 5-year price change: +40.7%

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas
Parent arrested for bringing gun onto Las Vegas school campus
A juvenile was killed and a Las Vegas officer was injured after a crash in the east valley...
Coroner IDs teen killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines expands nonstop flights between Las Vegas and 4 new cities
Tanyla Barnes
Police looking for missing 12-year-old last seen in Las Vegas

Latest News

Sphere Exosphere - 1
Sphere Las Vegas Exosphere
narcan
Legalities of over-the-counter Narcan varies in each state
Diapers generic
Families can receive free diapers at upcoming giveaways across Southern Nevada
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Nevada warns residents of increasingly common real estate scam