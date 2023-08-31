(Stacker) - Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership involves acquiring an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Aug. 24, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.23%.

Although home prices have risen all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

The typical home value in the United States was $349,679 in July 2023, up 1.4% from the year before and a new all-time high.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area using data from Zillow.

All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#12. Jean, NV

- Typical home value: $251,258

- 1-year price change: -6.9%

- 5-year price change: +33.5%

#11. Laughlin, NV

- Typical home value: $258,493

- 1-year price change: -1.5%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

#10. Overton, NV

- Typical home value: $307,831

- 1-year price change: -3.5%

- 5-year price change: +48.0%

#9. Bunkerville, NV

- Typical home value: $364,239

- 1-year price change: -4.7%

- 5-year price change: +39.8%

#8. Moapa, NV

- Typical home value: $366,247

- 1-year price change: -5.9%

- 5-year price change: +26.7%

#7. Mesquite, NV

- Typical home value: $371,461

- 1-year price change: -5.9%

- 5-year price change: +44.3%

#6. North Las Vegas, NV

- Typical home value: $384,354

- 1-year price change: -5.6%

- 5-year price change: +44.4%

#5. Las Vegas, NV

- Typical home value: $396,062

- 1-year price change: -7.3%

- 5-year price change: +40.3%

#4. Boulder City, NV

- Typical home value: $434,340

- 1-year price change: -4.4%

- 5-year price change: +38.6%

#3. Henderson, NV

- Typical home value: $459,831

- 1-year price change: -6.5%

- 5-year price change: +37.5%

#2. Logandale, NV

- Typical home value: $463,006

- 1-year price change: -4.3%

- 5-year price change: +45.3%

#1. Mount Charleston, NV

- Typical home value: $533,748

- 1-year price change: -6.4%

- 5-year price change: +40.7%

