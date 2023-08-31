Checking in on RTC bus safety for drivers and passengers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bus safety remains a concern for RTC drivers.

One employee of the Regional Transit Commission tells FOX5 he needs more security measures because of what he describes as a continuation of violent crime.

“We’re still having assaults in our buses,” Leo Henderson told FOX5. “In our community. Passengers are complaining. We have a lot of complaints but not enough answers.”

“Day after day, I’m always getting bad news of somebody getting hurt,” he continued. “Somebody getting stabbed.”

RTC says it’s taking efforts to make its buses safer.

“We now have more than 247 contracted security officers on our transit system at our facilities,” RTC Deputy CEO Angela Castro told FOX5 Wednesday.

Castro pointed to statistics that show a 12% decrease in incidents reported on buses this year, despite a 21% increase in passenger volume. To date, there have been 204 incidents on RTC buses in 2023.

“One incident, though, is one too many,” Castro said. “So we are always working on ways that we can improve safety on and around our system.”

In addition to more lighting on buses and at bus stops, Castro says RTC has just finished the pilot for mobile panic buttons.

“The operators can push that button at any time, whether they’re on the bus or off the bus, that alerts our control center and then they can automatically deploy resources to the trouble spot,” she explained.

Henderson says the big changes he wants to see are at the legislative level. For example, he’d like to see bus drivers be better-equipped to handle passengers who carry guns on buses.

“I figure the drivers should have something like that as well,” he said. “In the name of safety.”

Another change Henderson says he’d like to see is making sure repeat offenders are not able to get on buses anymore.

