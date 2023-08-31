Albertsons recognizing Hunger Action Month with Three Square Food Bank

Albertsons recognizing Hunger Action Month with Three Square Food Bank
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Albertsons Foundation is taking action to make sure Las Vegas families have access to food with the help of Three Square Food Bank.

A 2023 Feeding America study revealed one in eight individuals in Southern Nevada are food insecure. These individuals miss an average of nearly 6 meals per week. Even more alarming, one in six children are living in a food-insecure household, which equates to more than 93-thousand kids in Southern Nevada.

In honor of National Hunger Action Month, Albertsons and Vons are teaming up to turn donations into meals. All September, customers of Albertsons and Vons can donate directly to Three Square at the check-out line using the pin-pad. A one-dollar donation can provide three meals to the valley.

If you are an individual who is in need of food, please visit ThreeSquare.org.

To find an Albertsons Vons location near you and learn more about its Nourishing Neighbors program, visit the Albertsons Foundation.

