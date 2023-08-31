Aces First Round, Semifinals playoff tickets on sale September 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces are shooting for their second straight WNBA championship, and the first tickets for the 2023 playoff run will go on sale Friday, September 1.

According to a media release from the team, tickets for the First Round and the WNBA Semifinals go on sale to the public tomorrow at 10 a.m. Tickets start as low as $12 per game and may be purchased at LasVegasAces.com.

The Aces have clinched a top-two seed in the postseason and will have home-court advantage through at least the WNBA Semifinals. They lead the second-place New York Liberty by 1.5 games with four regular season games to play in the race for the top spot in the playoffs and home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

The First Round is a best two-out-of-three format with the higher seed hosting games 1 and 2. The Semifinals and Finals are both best three-out-of-five formats, with the higher seed hosting games 1, 2 and 5 (if necessary). Las Vegas’ initial First Round Playoff Game will be played at T-Mobile Arena, while the remainder of the Aces postseason home games will be hosted at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces begin the 2023 playoffs on Wednesday, September 13 or Friday, September 15, depending on their final seed. The WNBA Semifinals are scheduled to start on September 24.

