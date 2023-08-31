Aces First Round, Semifinals playoff tickets on sale September 1

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team's...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. The Aces won 107-95. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces are shooting for their second straight WNBA championship, and the first tickets for the 2023 playoff run will go on sale Friday, September 1.

According to a media release from the team, tickets for the First Round and the WNBA Semifinals go on sale to the public tomorrow at 10 a.m. Tickets start as low as $12 per game and may be purchased at LasVegasAces.com.

The Aces have clinched a top-two seed in the postseason and will have home-court advantage through at least the WNBA Semifinals. They lead the second-place New York Liberty by 1.5 games with four regular season games to play in the race for the top spot in the playoffs and home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

The First Round is a best two-out-of-three format with the higher seed hosting games 1 and 2. The Semifinals and Finals are both best three-out-of-five formats, with the higher seed hosting games 1, 2 and 5 (if necessary). Las Vegas’ initial First Round Playoff Game will be played at T-Mobile Arena, while the remainder of the Aces postseason home games will be hosted at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces begin the 2023 playoffs on Wednesday, September 13 or Friday, September 15, depending on their final seed. The WNBA Semifinals are scheduled to start on September 24.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas
Parent arrested for bringing gun onto Las Vegas school campus
A juvenile was killed and a Las Vegas officer was injured after a crash in the east valley...
Coroner IDs teen killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines expands nonstop flights between Las Vegas and 4 new cities
Tanyla Barnes
Police looking for missing 12-year-old last seen in Las Vegas

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA...
Race for top seed in WNBA postseason tightens up with New York closing gap on Las Vegas
Vice President Kamala Harris is presented with a Las Vegas Aces jersey by Aces' A'ja Wilson,...
Harris praises 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces for ‘grit and determination’ on and off court
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA...
3 Aces secure double-doubles as Las Vegas rallies to defeat the Sky 94-87
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team's...
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson scores 53 points, ties WNBA single-game record