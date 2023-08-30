Waitlist started after over 8K applicants apply for Las Vegas Super Bowl volunteer program

Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo holds an NFL football with the Super Bowl LVIII logo on it...
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo holds an NFL football with the Super Bowl LVIII logo on it after the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee handed off the ball to the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee for Super Bowl LVIII during an NFL Super Bowl football game news conference in Phoenix, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee asked for volunteers to assist when the NFL brings its big game to Sin City next year and residents answered the call.

According to a news release, the host committee for next February’s event has accepted more than 8,100 applicants into the volunteer program for the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee says the volunteers “will proudly serve as ambassadors for Las Vegas leading up to and during the week of Super Bowl LVIII.”

According to the release, those participating in the volunteer program “will play an integral role in shaping and amplifying the Super Bowl experience for countless individuals from across the globe.”

The volunteer opportunities will include welcoming visitors, directing fans, supplying event information, providing recommendations, managing volunteer headquarters and more.

The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee says applicants will be notified this week of their acceptance into the program.

Officials note that those interested in volunteering can still apply online. However, they will now be placed on a waitlist, pending confirmation of additional events and experiences leading into Super Bowl LVIII.

The host committee notes that volunteers will not receive tickets to Super Bowl LVIII and positions will not be available at Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LVIII will be held on Feb. 11, 2024. The opening night festivities, which will be held Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, will feature players and coaches speaking to media during their only public appearance in Las Vegas before the game.

Las Vegas Super Bowl event schedule released

For more information, visit: https://lvsuperbowlhc.com/volunteer-program/.

