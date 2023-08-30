Vending machine at SNHD will provide Narcan

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District will unveil a new vending machine that provides naloxone, also known as the brand Narcan. Narcan is an antidote for opioid overdoses.

The vending machine will be available starting Thursday at the Fremont Public Health Center.

Aside from Narcan, the vending machines will provide other health items like wound care kits, hygiene kits, and sterile syringe kits, all at no cost.

It’s all part of SNHD’s overdose awareness day event.

For more information on International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, visit No Overdose Day. For more information about SNHRA, visit Southern Nevada Harm Reduction Alliance to learn about reducing drug related stigma, overdoses and the harmful effects of drugs within Southern Nevada.

