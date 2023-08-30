U2 immersive fan exhibit to open in Las Vegas ahead of shows at Sphere

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An immersive U2 fan experience will open in Las Vegas ahead of the group’s upcoming shows at the Sphere.

According to a news release, described as “the ultimate hub for fans,” “Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience” will open on Sept. 28 at The Venetian.

U2 is set to open the Sphere on Sept. 29, serving as the first show to be held at the new venue.

As part of the experience, creators say “Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience” features more than 12,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space across two floors.

The name of the attraction comes from “Zoo Station,” the opening track on U2′s 1991 album Achtung Baby. The release notes that it is also the nickname for Zoologischer Garten, a train station in Berlin that’s located near Hansa Studios, where much of the album was recorded.

According to the release, the attraction “allows fans to experience the origins and inspirations for Achtung Baby and its accompanying industry-defining Zoo TV Tour with its vision of a technologically-charged future: from the historic train station entrance to the sound design, the life-size subway car and vintage Trabant car display to the interactive Satellite of Love media station.”

Located adjacent to the LOVE sculpture in the Waterfall Atrium, the immersive experience will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. The release states that “Zoo Station will serve as a centralized hub/destination for people to celebrate, congregate, shop, view exclusive U2 content, and immerse themselves in the band’s history.”

To celebrate the new exhibit, the Sphere on Tuesday night illuminated its exosphere with the first U2:UV Achtung Baby Live content.

For more information, visit: https://u2.vibee.com/.

