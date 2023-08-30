Travis Scott bringing ‘UTOPIA - Circus Maximus’ tour to Las Vegas Strip

Travis Scott poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series 'The...
Travis Scott poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series 'The Idol' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)(Daniel Cole | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is bringing his upcoming “UTOPIA - Circus Maximus” tour to the Las Vegas Strip.

Promoter Live Nation says Scott’s tour “will transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience.”

According to Live Nation, the tour will stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets starting at $59.50 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

