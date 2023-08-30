Travis Scott bringing ‘UTOPIA - Circus Maximus’ tour to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is bringing his upcoming “UTOPIA - Circus Maximus” tour to the Las Vegas Strip.

Promoter Live Nation says Scott’s tour “will transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience.”

According to Live Nation, the tour will stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets starting at $59.50 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

