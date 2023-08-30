Superstars set to headline Shaq’s ‘The Event’ in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The list of performers for Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Event” has been announced.

The dinner & concert benefiting The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation is happening on September 29 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

This year’s performers include Jennifer Hudson, Dan + Shay, John Legend, Ray Romano and DJ PEE .WEE (aka Anderson Paak).

Joel McHale will once again serve as host of “The Event.”

“We raised the bar last year, and The Third Event promises to do the same,” O’Neal said. “I’m so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time. I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids’ lives. I’m also excited to see familiar faces and new supporters alike, joining hands in the spirit of compassion to give back to the community. Let’s make this another night to remember!”

Tickets range from $50 to $250 and can be purchased at shaqfoundation.org.

Proceeds will go towards the construction of a new joint facility which will house a Boys & Girls Club and a Communities In Schools Alumni Center in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.