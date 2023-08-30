Police looking for missing 12-year-old last seen in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Tanyla E. Barnes, 12, was last seen Aug. 17 in Las Vegas. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children didn’t specify where the girl was last seen or where she has from, though NCMEC and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office listed Henderson Police as the lead investigative agency.

FOX5 has reached out to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and HPD for more information regarding the missing girl.

Anyone with information regarding Barnes is asked to call HPD at 702-267-5000.

