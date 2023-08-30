Peter Luger Las Vegas opens reservations for new location on Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic New York eatery Peter Luger has opened reservations for its new Las Vegas steak house.

According to a news release, the Las Vegas location, which is located inside Caesars Palace, marks the first domestic expansion for the storied brand in more than 60 years.

The legendary Peter Luger Steak House opened its doors in Brooklyn in 1887.

“Caesars Palace is an iconic resort, and this partnership has allowed us to bring our family’s restaurant to the other side of America,” said Daniel Turtel, Vice President of Peter Luger Steak House. “From the classic industrial design that recalls the Brooklyn original to a state-of-the-art dry-aging room that keeps everything in-house, Caesars has worked with us tirelessly to bring our beloved brand to the heart of Las Vegas. We’re eager to open our doors.”

According to the release, Peter Luger Steak House Las Vegas “draws inspiration from the original Brooklyn location, featuring exposed brick, wood paneling, oak floors and tabletops, and industrial windows.”

The new Las Vegas restaurant spans 8,700 square feet and seats more than 300 people throughout the main dining room, large central bar and multiple private dining options, the release notes.

Reservations for Peter Lugar Las Vegas can be made through OpenTable.

