Parent arrested for bringing gun onto Las Vegas school campus

Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas
Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District reported that a parent/guardian was arrested with a gun on one of its campuses today.

According to a CCSD media release, the individual was in possession of a firearm at Desert Pines High School in the northeast valley. The district said that no threats were made toward students or staff.

“This serves as a reminder that under Nevada law weapons of any kind are not allowed on school campuses, even with concealed weapons permits,” said Desert Pines principal Isaac Stein.

Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, through the free downloadable phone app or by calling CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

