Northwest Las Vegas hospital adds new technology that connects parents with their NICU baby

NICU
NICU(Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hospital in the northwest Las Vegas Valley announced that it has added new technology to help connect parents with their baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

According to a news release, MountainView Hospital has launched AngelEye Cameras that will allow parents to stay connected even when they can’t be by their baby’s bedside.

MountainView Hospital says AngelEyes is a “secure, live-stream video feed that allows families to see their child any time using their phone, tablet or computer.”

According to the hospital, the AngelEyes camera is located at the bedside, capturing the baby’s movement in real-time.

“Having a baby in the NICU can be a very difficult time for new parents,” said MountainView Hospital Chief Executive Officer Hiral Patel. “By adding this new technology to the bedside, we want to engage parents in their baby’s care even when they aren’t there.”

In addition, the hospital says the program also includes a secure, one-way communication tool that allows clinical staff to send parents updates and precious moments through text, photo or recorded video.

For more information about MountainView’s NICU, visit: https://mountainview-hospital.com/specialties/nicu

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting jackpot
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting slot jackpot
Las Vegas Arts District fire
Multiple units respond to 2-alarm structure fire near Las Vegas Arts District
Some Las Vegas roads were closed after shots were fired near Clark High School
Las Vegas police: Multiple shots fired near Clark High School, not an active shooter situation
Sandra Lopez-Ochoa
Police body-camera video shows woman slash Las Vegas officer in head before she is shot and killed

Latest News

Nevada authorities join forces with CHP on I-15 patrols for Labor Day holiday
Nevada authorities join forces with CHP on I-15 patrols for Labor Day holiday
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo holds an NFL football with the Super Bowl LVIII logo on it...
Waitlist started after over 8K applicants apply for Las Vegas Super Bowl volunteer program
Smith's, Albertsons in Las Vegas
Nevada Attorney General holds listening sessions on pending Kroger, Albertsons merger
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino