Northwest Las Vegas hospital adds new technology that connects parents with their NICU baby

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hospital in the northwest Las Vegas Valley announced that it has added new technology to help connect parents with their baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

According to a news release, MountainView Hospital has launched AngelEye Cameras that will allow parents to stay connected even when they can’t be by their baby’s bedside.

MountainView Hospital says AngelEyes is a “secure, live-stream video feed that allows families to see their child any time using their phone, tablet or computer.”

According to the hospital, the AngelEyes camera is located at the bedside, capturing the baby’s movement in real-time.

“Having a baby in the NICU can be a very difficult time for new parents,” said MountainView Hospital Chief Executive Officer Hiral Patel. “By adding this new technology to the bedside, we want to engage parents in their baby’s care even when they aren’t there.”

In addition, the hospital says the program also includes a secure, one-way communication tool that allows clinical staff to send parents updates and precious moments through text, photo or recorded video.

For more information about MountainView’s NICU, visit: https://mountainview-hospital.com/specialties/nicu

