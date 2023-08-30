Nevada authorities join forces with CHP on I-15 patrols for Labor Day holiday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada authorities will join forces with California Highway Patrol to target the highly-traveled Interstate 15 corridor for the busy Labor Day holiday.

In a news release, Nevada State Police said that the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority estimates that over 300,000 visitors are expected in the Las Vegas Valley during Labor Day Weekend. Authorities added that 60% of the visitors, 180,000, are expected to arrive by car.

According to the release, from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, NHP and CHP will focus enforcement efforts from Las Vegas to Bakersfield.

The agencies are reminding drivers that the area from Primm, Nevada, to St. Rose Parkway is designated a “Zero Tolerance” zone.

“Even the most minor traffic infraction will be enforced on this busy holiday week,” the release states.

Nevada State Police said in the release that this stretch of Interstate 15 was once considered one of the deadliest stretches of highway in the country.

As part of the enforcement, officers will target focus on suspected impaired drivers. However, all traffic violations will be enforced no matter the severity, the release states.

