Multiple units respond to structure fire near Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday night, multiple units from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire in the Arts District.

Units responded to the 300 block of E. Charleston Blvd. just after 6:20 p.m. An unconfirmed number of engines and rescue units arrived on the scene.

LVFR has not provided any details yet, including a cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing situation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

