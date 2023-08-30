Multiple units respond to structure fire near Las Vegas Arts District

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire near the Arts District on August 29
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire near the Arts District on August 29(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:51 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday night, multiple units from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire in the Arts District.

Units responded to the 300 block of E. Charleston Blvd. just after 6:20 p.m. An unconfirmed number of engines and rescue units arrived on the scene.

LVFR has not provided any details yet, including a cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing situation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

