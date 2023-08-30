Mt. Charleston elementary school needs repairs before students can return

Students will temporarily attend school in Indian Springs
Mount Charleston resident still without power shares video of damaging floods
Mount Charleston resident still without power shares video of damaging floods(kvvu)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Recent extreme weather brought heavy rain and severe flooding to Mt. Charleston, and one school there did not emerge from the storm unscathed.

Lundy Elementary School is in need of repairs before it is safe for students to return to campus.

Christopher Welch, principal of Lundy Elementary School, told FOX5 that its “top priority is the safety of our students, families, and staff.”

Starting on Monday, August 28, all Lundy Elementary School students will attend classes at Indian Springs Schools. The principal added that transportation options will be communicated to families in a separate message from the Transportation Department via ParentLink. That information will also be updated here.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” Welch said. “We will continue providing updates as we receive more information on repair work for the Lundy Elementary School campus. I will be reaching out to each family with details for Monday.”

Those affected who have questions can contact the school’s main office at 702-799-0932.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in...
Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department car involved in a crash at Boulder Highway and Flamingo.
Las Vegas police car involved in two-vehicle crash on Boulder Highway
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting jackpot
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting slot jackpot

Latest News

Enchant Christmas promises an all-new experience at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2023
Enchant Christmas announces ticket presale for ‘All-New Experience’ coming to Las Vegas Ballpark
ACLU files challenge to Nevada’s Medicaid coverage ban for abortions
Seal of Mohave County, Arizona
Mohave County Sheriffs deem school threat note ‘not viable’
Henderson, Nev.'s Nolan Gifford delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Henderson Little League to celebrate with parade, party Sept. 9