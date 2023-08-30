Mt. Charleston elementary school needs repairs before students can return

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Recent extreme weather brought heavy rain and severe flooding to Mt. Charleston, and one school there did not emerge from the storm unscathed.

Lundy Elementary School is in need of repairs before it is safe for students to return to campus.

Christopher Welch, principal of Lundy Elementary School, told FOX5 that its “top priority is the safety of our students, families, and staff.”

Starting on Monday, August 28, all Lundy Elementary School students will attend classes at Indian Springs Schools. The principal added that transportation options will be communicated to families in a separate message from the Transportation Department via ParentLink. That information will also be updated here.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” Welch said. “We will continue providing updates as we receive more information on repair work for the Lundy Elementary School campus. I will be reaching out to each family with details for Monday.”

Those affected who have questions can contact the school’s main office at 702-799-0932.

