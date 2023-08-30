Las Vegas rideshare drivers plan to take action after questioning pay during busy weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rideshare drivers in Las Vegas are frustrated. Many expected a lucrative weekend as Beyonce was in town with concerts at Allegiant Staduim, but drivers say they were denied surge pay they deserved. They claim what happened this past week is just part of a larger problem and are planning to take action.

At 10 a.m Wednesday, rideshare drivers are planning to come together at the Uber Hub at Decatur and Sunset to take a stand and demand answers. They have one big question: are they are being fairly compensated?

“Anytime there is a full house at Allegiant 50,000 to 55,000 people, all of who want to be home in a half an hour after the concert ends, that creates massive surges not only at the stadium but all over the city,” contended Dave Dudar, an Uber and Lyft driver since 2015. During big events when there is high demand, surge pay is usually offered. The idea: higher pay should get more rideshare drivers on the roads. Uber drivers who spoke with FOX5 say they didn’t get that extra pay this weekend.

“Not a surge anywhere. So what somebody could have expected to be a $50 or $60 hour very quickly became a $15 hour, I know it did for me,” shared Dudar. That was also problematic for riders with a lack of drivers will to take low fares.

“I was picking up people in Fremont area saying they were waiting three hours to get a ride…dropping them off at 10:30 PM. The concert started at 8 or 9 PM. So you would constantly have… people coming in your car frustrated and mad,” recounted Uber driver Danielle Anderson. Uber tells FOX5 they were restricted by Nevada regulations. A state of emergency, declared by Governor Lombardo after Hurricane Hilary hit Mt. Charleston, is still in place. Uber says that prevents them from using surge pricing.

Uber drivers tell FOX5, Lyft was paying surge, Uber was paying surges to drivers with top tier cars, and most importantly customers were still being charged the extra fee.

“They paid it. People leaving the concert paid higher rates. They just never filtered down to the driver,” Dudar asserted. Drivers say rideshare companies have continued to cut what they pay drivers and many can no longer make a living.

“You hear stories of people having to get on food stamps, having to get a second job. This wasn’t an issue a year ago,” Anderson stated. Rideshare drivers will be instrumental in getting people around the valley with two major events coming up: F1 in November and the Super Bowl in February.

FOX5 did reach out to Uber. They say:

“We continue to work with the Nevada Transportation Authority to explore changes to the regulations that would protect consumers during emergencies, but also give the industry flexibility to implement solutions that meet the needs of both drivers and riders.”

