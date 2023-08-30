Las Vegas animal shelter announces first dog to graduate ‘Certified Good Girls and Boys Program’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter announced that it has had its first dog graduate from the “Certified Good Girls and Boys Program.”

According to a news release from The Animal Foundation, Isla is an approximately 2-year-old dog who arrived at the shelter as a stray.

The Animal Foundation says that its “Certified Good Girls and Boys Program” is modeled after the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen (CGC) program.

Graduating from the program is “a testament to Isla’s intelligence and obedience,” according to The Animal Foundation. Officials added that Isla’s determination to master the ten skills required for the “Certified Good Girls and Boys Test” demonstrated her adoption potential.

“The Animal Foundation introduced the Certified Good Girls and Boys Program to mentally enrich dogs and provide them with the behavioral skills to thrive in an adoptive home,” the shelter said in the release.

“Isla is probably one of the smartest dogs I’ve met,” Kaleigh O’Neill, Behavior Manager at The Animal Foundation says. “I’m hoping that becoming a Certified Good Girl will show adopters the great potential of shelter dogs. She would make a great addition to any family.”

Isla has resided at the shelter since June 6, The Animal Foundation said.

The American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen program is “renowned for its emphasis on responsible dog ownership and good manners.”

The shelter says that the only thing stopping Isla from passing the traditional test is that she needs to complete it with a family of her own. As such, The Animal Foundation is waiving the fees for Isla and her adopter to take the traditional test.

For more information on The Animal Foundation’s program, click here.

