K-9 officer dies from ‘brief illness’ after nearly 10 years of service, sheriff’s office says

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.(Medina County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio announced the passing of a K-9 officer after a “brief illness.”

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek after the dog served its community for almost a decade.

The sheriff’s office announced Blek’s passing on Aug. 24.

Blek was a 10-year-old German Shephard who was trained in illegal narcotic detection, tracking, handler protection and suspect apprehension, according to the sheriff’s department.

“K-9 Blek had an amazing career with multiple narcotic and suspect seizures and he was wonderfully engaging at community events,” the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “K-9 Blek will be missed by his handler and his family, as well as the rest of the MCSO family.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting jackpot
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting slot jackpot
Las Vegas Arts District fire
Multiple units respond to 2-alarm structure fire near Las Vegas Arts District
Some Las Vegas roads were closed after shots were fired near Clark High School
Las Vegas police: Multiple shots fired near Clark High School, not an active shooter situation
Sandra Lopez-Ochoa
Police body-camera video shows woman slash Las Vegas officer in head before she is shot and killed

Latest News

Lawmakers look to create rules around paying college athletes
Lawmakers look to create rules around paying college athletes
Lawmakers look to create rules around paying college athletes
According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the girl was found in the Montavilla Community Center...
Young girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in community pool
NICU
Northwest Las Vegas hospital adds new technology that connects parents with their NICU baby
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates