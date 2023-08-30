Henderson cancer survivor puts Stanley Cup on his truck in honor of VGK Championship

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Glenn Kohler is a huge Vegas Golden Knights and Raiders fan.

His daughter, Annie Bushman, surprised her dad by secretly taking his truck and putting Golden Knights and Raiders decals on it. The stickers come with a cancer prevention message, and the whole idea was to support his battle with lymphoma, which he won. Kohler is in remission.

When FOX5 first brought you this story, Kohler promised he would add a Stanley Cup to his truck if the VGK won the championship, which they did.

“We won the Stanley Cup, and I got a cup on my truck,” said Kohler. “Cup on the truck.”

FOX5 caught up with Kohler recently to see the new Stanley Cup decal on his truck. He says it’s another meaningful gesture from his daughter over his now-successful cancer battle.

“Made me happy to get through it, gives me a positive attitude towards the whole thing,” said Kohler. “And I think that’s what I needed, was just a positive attitude, just like this right here. And it keeps going.”

Kohler and his daughter say the Golden Knights and Raiders decals aren’t just about team pride, they’re also about staying healthy. The family is pushing the importance of early cancer detection, which can save someone’s life.

“Those regular checkups with your doctor. Listen to your body. I think that’s the biggest thing, as if you’re feeling that something’s not right, you should definitely go get yourself checked out. Your body’s not going to lie to you,” said Bushman.

She said there are many community resources for those battling cancer, including social media cancer support groups. Kohler says he had a lot of family support that helped him through his cancer battle.

Kohler also told FOX5 that if the Raiders win the Super Bowl, he will honor that prize—the Lombardi Trophy—on his truck too.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.