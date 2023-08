LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky guest at an off-Strip casino picked up some extra cash after hitting a slot jackpot.

According to a tweet from Palace Station on Aug. 29, the guest won a jackpot worth $9,999.99.

We love us a cash pay. Congrats to the lucky guest!



Jackpot: $ 9,999.99 🤑 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/P9qLlqbaz3 — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 30, 2023

“We love us a cash pay. Congrats to the lucky guest!” the property said in the post.

