A fund to help two hurt LVMPD officers is being set up

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund is helping out two LVMPD officers recently hurt on duty. One police officer was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call on August 25. He has since been released from the hospital.

Another officer was injured when a driver ran a red light, hitting the officer’s vehicle near Boulder and Flamingo. That officer was treated for minor injuries. The IPOF is providing assistance to the hurt officers and their families, and may reach out for public support at a later time.

“We are respecting everyone’s wishes and staying in constant contact with them to make sure that their needs are met,” said Officer Alexander Cuevas, Secretary of the IPOF. “As soon as a fundraiser becomes available, we can go from there.”

The IPOF also holds general community fundraisers to support the organization. You can find more information on their website here.

