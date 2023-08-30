Forecast Outlook - 08/30/23

It’s all about the heat early this week as temperatures stay well above average across Southern Nevada. Temperatures will fall into the weekend as moisture increases. This will bring thunderstorm chances back as we head into Labor Day Weekend.

Another round of sunny and hot weather continues on Wednesday with a forecast high of 108° in Las Vegas. We’ll see the breeze pick up Wednesday afternoon with gusts around 30 mph. Stronger wind is forecast for Thursday and Friday with gusts in the 40 mph range.

Slight shower and thunderstorm chances return on Thursday. The best chance for thunderstorms this week will be on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures falling back into the mid 90s.

Sunday and Monday dry out with milder weather sticking around through Labor Day. Forecast highs are in the low 90s and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

