Forecast Outlook - 08/30/23

Hot and Breezy Wednesday, Then Showers and Storms Arrive Friday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s all about the heat early this week as temperatures stay well above average across Southern Nevada. Temperatures will fall into the weekend as moisture increases. This will bring thunderstorm chances back as we head into Labor Day Weekend.

Another round of sunny and hot weather continues on Wednesday with a forecast high of 108° in Las Vegas. We’ll see the breeze pick up Wednesday afternoon with gusts around 30 mph. Stronger wind is forecast for Thursday and Friday with gusts in the 40 mph range.

Slight shower and thunderstorm chances return on Thursday. The best chance for thunderstorms this week will be on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures falling back into the mid 90s.

Sunday and Monday dry out with milder weather sticking around through Labor Day. Forecast highs are in the low 90s and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting jackpot
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting slot jackpot
Las Vegas Arts District fire
Multiple units respond to 2-alarm structure fire near Las Vegas Arts District
Some Las Vegas roads were closed after shots were fired near Clark High School
Las Vegas police: Multiple shots fired near Clark High School, not an active shooter situation
Sandra Lopez-Ochoa
Police body-camera video shows woman slash Las Vegas officer in head before she is shot and killed

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Tuesday, August 29 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/30/23
Tuesday, August 29 MIDDAY weather update
Tuesday, August 29 MIDDAY weather update
Tuesday, Aug. 29, Las Vegas AM weather update
Tuesday, Aug. 29, Las Vegas AM weather update