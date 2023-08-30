Coroner IDs teen killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a teen who was killed after authorities said the boy ran a red light and hit a Las Vegas police vehicle on Monday night in the east valley.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at about 6:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of S. Boulder Highway and E. Flamingo Road.

Police say that evidence at the scene, witness statements and surveillance video indicated that a marked LVMPD Patrol Vehicle was stopped, facing southbound on Boulder Highway, north of Flamingo Road, for a red traffic signal in the left travel lane of three (T1). As the traffic signal cycled to green, the patrol vehicle entered the intersection, traveling southbound.

According to police, a Buick LeSabre, driven by an unidentified juvenile, was traveling westbound on Flamingo Road, east of Boulder Highway, in the right travel lane of two (T2). The driver of the Buick failed to obey the red traffic signal and entered the intersection, police said. The crash occurred when the front of the Buick collided with the front left of the patrol vehicle.

The driver of the Buick was transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The individual succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical staff at Sunrise Hospital, according to police.

According to the coroner’s office, the driver of the Buick was identified as Gene Daniel Ashley-Aragon, 17. Officials said the teen’s cause of death was blunt force injuries and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the LVMPD patrol vehicle was transported to UMC Trauma with minor injuries.

The death of the Buick driver marked the 95th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol’s Collision Investigation Section assumed the primary investigative responsibility for the crash, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by Nevada State Police.

