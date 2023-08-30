Coroner IDs teen killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley

A juvenile was killed and a Las Vegas officer was injured after a crash in the east valley...
A juvenile was killed and a Las Vegas officer was injured after a crash in the east valley Monday evening.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a teen who was killed after authorities said the boy ran a red light and hit a Las Vegas police vehicle on Monday night in the east valley.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at about 6:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of S. Boulder Highway and E. Flamingo Road.

Police say that evidence at the scene, witness statements and surveillance video indicated that a marked LVMPD Patrol Vehicle was stopped, facing southbound on Boulder Highway, north of Flamingo Road, for a red traffic signal in the left travel lane of three (T1). As the traffic signal cycled to green, the patrol vehicle entered the intersection, traveling southbound.

According to police, a Buick LeSabre, driven by an unidentified juvenile, was traveling westbound on Flamingo Road, east of Boulder Highway, in the right travel lane of two (T2). The driver of the Buick failed to obey the red traffic signal and entered the intersection, police said. The crash occurred when the front of the Buick collided with the front left of the patrol vehicle.

Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley

The driver of the Buick was transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The individual succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical staff at Sunrise Hospital, according to police.

According to the coroner’s office, the driver of the Buick was identified as Gene Daniel Ashley-Aragon, 17. Officials said the teen’s cause of death was blunt force injuries and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the LVMPD patrol vehicle was transported to UMC Trauma with minor injuries.

The death of the Buick driver marked the 95th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol’s Collision Investigation Section assumed the primary investigative responsibility for the crash, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by Nevada State Police.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting jackpot
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting slot jackpot
Las Vegas Arts District fire
Multiple units respond to 2-alarm structure fire near Las Vegas Arts District
Some Las Vegas roads were closed after shots were fired near Clark High School
Las Vegas police: Multiple shots fired near Clark High School, not an active shooter situation
Sandra Lopez-Ochoa
Police body-camera video shows woman slash Las Vegas officer in head before she is shot and killed

Latest News

Oakland mayor to MLB: If team moves to Las Vegas, keep ‘Athletics’ name in Oakland
Oakland mayor to MLB: If team moves to Las Vegas, keep ‘Athletics’ name in Oakland
3 rescued in 2-alarm structure fire near Arts District in downtown Las Vegas
3 rescued in 2-alarm structure fire near Arts District in downtown Las Vegas
Cone Zone: Construction near Cabana Drive and Desert Inn making traffic worse in area
Cone Zone: Construction near Cabana Drive and Desert Inn making traffic worse in area
U2 immersive fan exhibit to open in Las Vegas ahead of shows at Sphere
U2 immersive fan exhibit to open in Las Vegas ahead of shows at Sphere