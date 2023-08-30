Cone Zone: Construction near Cabana Drive and Desert Inn making traffic worse in area

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The previous Clark County commissioner that represents District E in the east Las Vegas Valley did what’s called a “road diet.” But what is a road diet?

A “road diet” refers to what happens when a traffic lane is removed and replaced with either a bike lane or a bus lane, which is what took place along Cabana Drive. The right lane was removed and replaced with a large empty bike lane between Flamingo and Vegas Valley Drive.

Some residents have been complaining since that occurred, saying it has resulted in major traffic congestion along Cabana Drive and they want the county to bring back the traffic lane that was removed.

“It really is a waste of space and there’s so much traffic on Cabana now with Desert Inn being a Throughway,” stated Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerbloom, who represents the area.

FOX5′s Cone Zone last visited Cabana Drive in 2021 and chatted with residents and Commissioner Tick Segerblom regarding the Cabana Drive issues.

Back then, Segerblom was aware of the lack of usage of the bike lanes, but the commissioner was holding out hope that once Desert Inn was extended to Hollywood Boulevard, the cyclists would come.

“So I’ve been talking about it seeing maybe bike use would come up after we did the Desert Inn bridge but we’re going figure out something the next couple of years,” Segerblom said.

The next couple of years? Fed-up residents in the area have told FOX5 that they want traffic lanes returned now. Especially since the county approved a large 1,600-home development just down the street from Cabana Drive on the site of the old Royal Links Golf Course.

“When you grow, the roads get overwhelmed and you have to expand the roads, put in traffic lights, do all kinds of things so fortunately that is a four-year project so we have time to think about it but I’m already thinking about what’s going impact Desert Inn,” Segerblom added.

The current construction at Desert Inn and Cabana Drive is expected to torture drivers through the end of September, but Cone Zone did ask Commissioner Segerblom if he’s also getting complaints to his office about the redesign of Cabana Drive and its gigantic bike lanes.

“Absolutely, since the day I was elected. That’s all people have been complaining about is the Cabana bike lanes and the fact that no one uses them and the fact that their taking up one of the spaces right there at Cabana and Desert Inn,” Segerblom said. “Cars are like water they go everywhere.”

There’s no word from Clark County officials if they will come up with a plan to bring back the traffic lanes they removed or if they will come up with a new plan to redesign the road yet again to have two lanes in each direction on Cabana Drive along a smaller bike lane for the cyclist community or just ditch the bike lane.

However, one thing is for sure, the debate will continue on as to whether the county did the right thing by removing traffic lanes on Cabana, at the expense of drivers, in favor of cyclists who rarely utilize the mostly empty bike lanes.

