Classical music meant to deter loiterers

Classical music meant to deter loiterers
By Mike Allen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:26 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Walk or drive past a local Walgreens store in the Valley and you may hear classical music playing at high volume.

The music comes from the speakers on top of a box with a tall pole and flashing blue lights. They’re visible at different Walgreens locations throughout the Valley.

The boxes are manufactured by Live View Technologies. Walgreens explained the purpose of the equipment in a statement to FOX5, saying:

At various locations, we have implemented a recorded music loop that plays outside of the store to help deter loitering on the premises. We take steps to ensure the music is only loud enough for the immediate area around the store and cannot be heard by residents in surrounding neighborhoods.

Some Las Vegans see this as a necessary action, like a Yelp reviewer of that Walgreens location who complained about feeling unsafe walking past homeless people near the front of the store. At other locations, though, some people don’t see the measures as necessary.

“I drive by here,” Oliver Dubin said of the Walgreens location on Flamingo and McLeod. “This is not a hangout spot or a bad traffic area.”

“This is definitely Orwellian right here,” fellow Las Vegan Joey Jux told FOX5.

The Flamingo and McLeod location was not playing music when FOX5 visited Tuesday afternoon. According to LVT’s website, those boxes do more than just play music. They come equipped with 24/7 video recording, thermal and infrared detection, and cloud-based communication with the user.

The product’s website also touts the cost-savings of its product over a security guard. One woman FOX5 spoke with, though, who shops down the street from that location, says she’d prefer someone in-person.

“There was a security guard who used to be here before and stand by the door,” Mala Skelton said of the area. “So that deterred people from walking through the door if they had no business in there.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in...
Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department car involved in a crash at Boulder Highway and Flamingo.
Las Vegas police car involved in two-vehicle crash on Boulder Highway
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting jackpot
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting slot jackpot
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest

Latest News

Las Vegas rideshare drivers question pay, plan to take action
Las Vegas rideshare drivers question pay, plan to take action
Parrots saved from Lahaina Maui
Parrots from Iconic Lahaina Bird Stand survive Maui Wildfires
Parrots from Iconic Lahaina Bird Stand survive Maui Wildfires
Parrots from Iconic Lahaina Bird Stand survive Maui Wildfires
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Classical music meant to deter loiterers