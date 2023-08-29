Wayne Newton extends Las Vegas Strip residency into 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Mr. Las Vegas” isn’t leaving his residency on the Strip anytime soon.

According to a news release, Wayne Newton has extended his Las Vegas Strip residency, “Wayne: Up Close and Personal,” into 2024 at Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret.

According to the release, Newton is currently celebrating his 64th year of performing in Las Vegas. The iconic performer has returned to Flamingo Las Vegas where he made his first headlining performances in 1963.

“I’m thrilled to continue performing my show Up Close and Personal at the Flamingo, entertaining audiences who travel from all over the world,” said Wayne Newton. “I can’t think of a better place to spend my 64th year performing in Las Vegas. Boy, time flies when you’re having fun!”

Newly announced 2024 dates:

January 2024: 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31

February 2024: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26

March 2024: 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 27, 30

April 2024: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 24, 27, 29

May 2024: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29

June 2024: 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26

Previously announced 2023 dates:

September 2023: 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

October 2023: 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

November 2023: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25

December 2023: 26,27,30

Tickets for “Wayne: Up Close and Personal” begin at $82, plus applicable taxes and fees. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.caesars.com/shows.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.