“There’s no work for them”: SAG-AFTRA members getting creative as strike continues

“There’s no work for them”: SAG-AFTRA members getting creative as strike continues
By Mike Allen
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than a month after SAG-AFTRA went on strike, actors and entertainers in Las Vegas have had to get creative to find work. Still, with a strike scheduled for Tuesday morning, they’re steadfast in their demands to movie industry leaders.

“We’ve really come together to support each other,” TV ventriloquist April Brucker told FOX5 Monday. “Not just in New York and LA, but here in Las Vegas and all across the nation.”

The last month or so hasn’t been easy for those actors, though.

“All of the SAG-AFTRA members here locally who work as background actors or under-five actors, or whatever it may be, there’s no work for them,” explained Clinton Billups, who’s been managing local talent in Las Vegas for two decades and is the president of the National Conference for Professional Managers.

Billups says most on-screen jobs available now are not great opportunities.

“Austin, Texas. Non-union film,” he read from a casting call email he received Monday. “New York. Non-union film. Los Angeles. Non-union television show.”

Those gigs, Billups says, are paying anywhere from $50 to $100, if they pay at all.

“I love it when it says, ‘No pay, but we’ll give you a copy of the film and we’ll give you a credit on the internet movie database,’” he said dryly.

Brucker has been diversifying her portfolio during the strike.

“For myself, I wanted more theatrical work and I wanted more episodic television work,” she explained. “And I wanted to make some talk show appearances.”

Brucker is developing a one-person show with her puppets. She also wrote a book and created a streaming talk show.

“We are trying to make the show go on, and I’ve been trying to use this time the best that I can,” Brucker said. “But I’m not going to lie, I miss seeing my friends on set.”

Brucker will see her colleagues Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., though, during the SAG-AFTRA protest, which will happen outside the Grant Sawyer Building in downtown Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in...
Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
F1 construction causing major delays for ride share drivers.
Rideshare driver says some avoiding trips to Las Vegas Strip amid F1 construction
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash near 95 and Russell
Police investigate fatal crash Friday in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Maui restaurant delivers hot food to those who need it the most
Maui restaurant handing out hundreds of meals weeks after wildfires
Roller Derby in Las Vegas
Roller Derby making a comeback in Las Vegas
Maui restaurant handing out hundreds of meals weeks after wildfires
Maui restaurant handing out hundreds of meals weeks after wildfires
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
“There’s no work for them”: SAG-AFTRA members getting creative as strike continues