“There’s no work for them”: SAG-AFTRA members getting creative as strike continues

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than a month after SAG-AFTRA went on strike, actors and entertainers in Las Vegas have had to get creative to find work. Still, with a strike scheduled for Tuesday morning, they’re steadfast in their demands to movie industry leaders.

“We’ve really come together to support each other,” TV ventriloquist April Brucker told FOX5 Monday. “Not just in New York and LA, but here in Las Vegas and all across the nation.”

The last month or so hasn’t been easy for those actors, though.

“All of the SAG-AFTRA members here locally who work as background actors or under-five actors, or whatever it may be, there’s no work for them,” explained Clinton Billups, who’s been managing local talent in Las Vegas for two decades and is the president of the National Conference for Professional Managers.

Billups says most on-screen jobs available now are not great opportunities.

“Austin, Texas. Non-union film,” he read from a casting call email he received Monday. “New York. Non-union film. Los Angeles. Non-union television show.”

Those gigs, Billups says, are paying anywhere from $50 to $100, if they pay at all.

“I love it when it says, ‘No pay, but we’ll give you a copy of the film and we’ll give you a credit on the internet movie database,’” he said dryly.

Brucker has been diversifying her portfolio during the strike.

“For myself, I wanted more theatrical work and I wanted more episodic television work,” she explained. “And I wanted to make some talk show appearances.”

Brucker is developing a one-person show with her puppets. She also wrote a book and created a streaming talk show.

“We are trying to make the show go on, and I’ve been trying to use this time the best that I can,” Brucker said. “But I’m not going to lie, I miss seeing my friends on set.”

Brucker will see her colleagues Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., though, during the SAG-AFTRA protest, which will happen outside the Grant Sawyer Building in downtown Las Vegas.

