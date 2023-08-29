Roller Derby making a comeback in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Roller derby is making a comeback in Las Vegas with the High Roller Derby League. And as they roll their way into the new season - the team is recruiting new trainees.

The team is hosting training sessions in the hopes of creating more leagues in Las Vegas and the San Francisco bay area.

Trainees get the the chance to learn the rules of the game and skate on a real roller derby track.

The owners hope the game returns to the prominence it once has in the 70s.

“Everybody’s gonna see it and be like ,’I wanna do that’. Cause whenever I tell people I‘m doing roller derby everybody says ‘I love roller derby they’re so tough’ everyone really likes it,” says team member Katie Forbes “So, I feel like when they see what we’re doing everyone’s gonna wanna join and it’s gonna be a revolution.”

Both beginners and veterans are welcome to join. The team is hosting another training session Tuesday, August 29 at 7 p.m. at 5657 Hickam Avenue.

