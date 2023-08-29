Rob Schneider bringing standup comedy tour to Las Vegas

Comedian Rob Schneider appears on "Jesse Watters Primetime" to promote the show "FOX Nation's...
Comedian Rob Schneider appears on "Jesse Watters Primetime" to promote the show "FOX Nation's Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America" on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Rob Schneider has announced he will perform a show at an off-Strip resort this fall.

According to a news release, Schneider will bring his worldwide standup comedy tour, Rob Schneider: The Narcissist Confessions, to the M Resort on Nov. 11.

Tickets for Rob Schneider live at M Resort start at $25 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., the release says.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting themresort.com or ticketmaster.com.

