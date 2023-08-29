Rob Schneider bringing standup comedy tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Rob Schneider has announced he will perform a show at an off-Strip resort this fall.

According to a news release, Schneider will bring his worldwide standup comedy tour, Rob Schneider: The Narcissist Confessions, to the M Resort on Nov. 11.

Tickets for Rob Schneider live at M Resort start at $25 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., the release says.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting themresort.com or ticketmaster.com.

