Race for top seed in WNBA postseason tightens up with New York closing gap on Las Vegas

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By The Associated Press and DOUG FEINBERG
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York has tightened the gap between itself and Las Vegas for the top seed in the playoffs with just two weeks left in the regular season.

After beating the Aces on Monday night, the Liberty trail Las Vegas by 1 1/2 games. The teams split their four regular season meetings so if they end up tied first place will come down to their winning percentage against other teams who are over .500.

New York is 6-3 against Las Vegas, Connecticut and Dallas — the teams that are above .500. The Liberty still have games left against the Sun and Wings. Las Vegas is 7-4 against those same teams.

The schedule favors the Aces with three of their four remaining games at home, where they’ve only lost one regular season game. New York has five games left with two on the road and three at home.

New York would like homecourt advantage but the Liberty are confident if they don’t get the top seed; they have won 15 of 18 away from Barclays Center. That doesn’t include the victory at Las Vegas for the Commissioner’s Cup title.

“We’ve been a really good road team,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said.

It’s not just bunched up top with virtually every playoff spot still up for grabs. Only three games separate fifth place Minnesota and ninth place Chicago.

AP WNBA POLL

New York received 10 of the 11 first place votes Tuesday to remain in first place. The Aces were right behind in second. Connecticut, Dallas and Minnesota followed Las Vegas. Los Angeles, Washington and Atlanta were the next three. Chicago, Indiana, Seattle and Phoenix rounded out the poll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Alyssa Thomas had an impressive week for Connecticut, averaging 20.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists to help the Sun win two of their three games. Other players receiving votes included New York’s Breanna Stewart, Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson, Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell and Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier.

MISSING THE POSTSEASON

The Phoenix Mercury saw their 10-year run of making the playoffs end last Sunday. The Mercury last missed the postseason in 2012 — the year before they drafted Brittney Griner No. 1. It was tied for the second longest streak ever, one behind Minnesota’s record run of 11 straight.

“It was a season that was not ideal,” interim coach Nikki Blue said. “However, we still have a couple games left, so our season is not over yet. Although we might miss the playoffs this year, we still are going to focus on winning these next couple games.”

Seattle also saw its seven-year run of making the playoffs end on Sunday as well. Connecticut now has the longest active streak with six in a row.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Atlanta at Minnesota, Friday. The Dream have lost three straight and still only sit a game behind the Lynx for the fifth playoff spot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in...
Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley
Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department car involved in a crash at Boulder Highway and Flamingo.
Las Vegas police car involved in two-vehicle crash on Boulder Highway
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
Lesly Palacio, 22, was murdered in 2020.
Attorney for Lesly Palacio’s family speaks on 3-year anniversary of her death

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris is presented with a Las Vegas Aces jersey by Aces' A'ja Wilson,...
Harris praises 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces for ‘grit and determination’ on and off court
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA...
3 Aces secure double-doubles as Las Vegas rallies to defeat the Sky 94-87
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson looks to the basket during the second half of the team's...
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson scores 53 points, ties WNBA single-game record
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA...
Chelsea Gray’s triple-double leads the Aces, who end the Liberty’s 6-game win streak