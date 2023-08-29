Nye County police: Daughter arrested after 95-year-old man found buried in backyard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is in custody after officers from the Nye County Sherrif’s Office found her 95-year-old father buried in a homemade coffin in the backyard.

According to a social media post, the case began in April when Bruce Brown, 95, went missing. Investigators traveled to Kansas City and interviewed Brown’s daughter, Gennice Walker. The post said that investigators had already established probable cause that Walker was living off of Brown’s Social Security and VA Benefits and had received information that she had buried him in the desert.

Walker refused to cooperate and was arrested in Kansas City on a warrant for larceny. When investigators returned to Nevada, they executed a search warrant at a residence on the 3800 block of Peggy Avenue in Pahrump on August 25.

After excavating a small portion of the backyard, investigators found a man’s remains in a homemade coffin. An autopsy later identified the remains as Brown.

Walker is still in custody in Kansas City and will be extradited to Nye County in the upcoming days. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.

You can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.