Nye County police: Daughter arrested after 95-year-old man found buried in backyard

Gennice Walker
Gennice Walker(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is in custody after officers from the Nye County Sherrif’s Office found her 95-year-old father buried in a homemade coffin in the backyard.

According to a social media post, the case began in April when Bruce Brown, 95, went missing. Investigators traveled to Kansas City and interviewed Brown’s daughter, Gennice Walker. The post said that investigators had already established probable cause that Walker was living off of Brown’s Social Security and VA Benefits and had received information that she had buried him in the desert.

Walker refused to cooperate and was arrested in Kansas City on a warrant for larceny. When investigators returned to Nevada, they executed a search warrant at a residence on the 3800 block of Peggy Avenue in Pahrump on August 25.

After excavating a small portion of the backyard, investigators found a man’s remains in a homemade coffin. An autopsy later identified the remains as Brown.

Walker is still in custody in Kansas City and will be extradited to Nye County in the upcoming days. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.

You can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 shows off temporary bridge design for Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in...
Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley
F1 construction causing major delays for ride share drivers.
Rideshare driver says some avoiding trips to Las Vegas Strip amid F1 construction
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash near 95 and Russell
Police investigate fatal crash Friday in southeast Las Vegas Valley
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest

Latest News

Repairs are underway at Las Vegas Boat Harbor after severe damage from a storm last week
Las Vegas Boat Harbor repairs underway, open for boat owners after storm damage
LVMPS is looking for Javan Campbell
Las Vegas police looking for ‘endangered’ missing juvenile
John Antonios Vithoulkas is wanted by Nye County Sheriff's Office
NCSO: Suspect took police on multiple car chases before arrest in Pahrump murder case
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Business still booming at Harry Reid: Airport served nearly 5 million passengers last month