Mohave County Sheriffs deem school threat note ‘not viable’

Seal of Mohave County, Arizona(Mohave County, Arizona)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriffs investigated a threat to an elementary school Monday after a note was found claiming violence would occur on August 29.

According to a media release, after school hours on August 28, school staff were notified that a note had been located, written by an unidentified student, stating that the act would happen at Black Mountain Elementary School in Golden Valley. School staff alerted Sheriff’s Office Deputies and an email was sent to parents by the school district.

After an investigation, Sheriffs determined that the threat was “not viable.”

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Detectives, and a School Resource Officer were on scene at the school this morning to provide a law enforcement presence “out of an abundance of caution.” This investigation is ongoing.

