Maui restaurant handing out hundreds of meals weeks after wildfires

LAHAINA, HI (FOX5) - More than two weeks after the deadly wildfires on Maui, community support is still going strong. One Central Maui restaurant turned their banquet room into an assembly line, sending off hundreds of meals to people impacted by the fires.

Restaurant staff, volunteers, family and friends arrived in the morning hours at Fuego Argentinian Steakhouse in Kahului to package up meals. “I expect nothing less, this is what this island is about, you don’t have to ask, people just come, we don’t have to say hey were going to do this tomorrow, people just show up in the morning and they want to help,” said Nicholas Roustan, General Manager of Fuego.

Meals have been packaged up and sent out to churches, shelters and first responders multiple times since the days following the wildfires. The restaurant averaged between 175 to 250 meals sent out each day. Staff and volunteers have already made more than 2,400 meals since the days after the fires. On the menu by Chef Ruben: beef stroganoff, chili and rice, teriyaki chicken and other Hawaiian-style local plate lunches.

Outside the kitchen, chef Ruben also opened up his home. He is housing a family of 12, one of whom came out to help package up meals. “Were just so happy to help whoever is in need especially because some people don’t speak English, and its great to help out,” said Estefania Gonzales.

The meals also go right to the doorsteps of people who need them. “We’ve also been connected with some families that have multiple families living with 10, 20 people in their homes, were going to personally deliver those door to door as well,” said Lief Channing Smith, Director of Golf at Maui Lani. “We’ve had a team of cowboys literally going in and out with big trucks and trailers and then we also have a lot of friends that have donated their time and their vehicles to say hey, I can fit 20, 30, 40 meals in their truck where do they need to go, I give them an address,” said Smith.

Roustan said they will continue to prepare meals as long as there is a need. “Maui is a very tight community a very small island, whether it’s the west side, the south side, central valley, we’d all be there for each other,” he said.

The restaurant has received some ingredients as donations. The meal distribution happens in the mornings allowing for regular restaurant operations to be conducted in the evenings.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.