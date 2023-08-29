Las Vegas police: Multiple shots fired near Clark High School, not an active shooter situation

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:49 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are reporting multiple shots fired in the 4500 block of Pennwood Avenue near Clark High School.

Police told FOX5 this occurred just after 12:15 Tuesday afternoon.

Clark County School District police say the high school is currently on a soft lockdown. Metro police say this is not an active shooter situation.

No injuries have been reported. The intersection of Arville Street and Pennwood Avenue is currently shut down, and part of Sirius Ave. is also closed to traffic.

This is a developing story.

