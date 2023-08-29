Las Vegas police looking for ‘endangered’ missing juvenile

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that it is looking for a missing juvenile who may be endangered.

According to a police report, Javan Campbell, 11, was last seen on August 27 at approximately 4 p.m. near Las Vegas Blvd. and Pecos Road. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black and teal shoes. The LVMPD Missing Persons detail said he might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Javan Campbell and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

