Las Vegas police car involved in two-vehicle crash on Boulder Highway

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:42 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police reported that one of its cars was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Boulder Highway.

According to a police report, the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Monday evening. The police car was traveling south on Boulder Highway, sitting at a red light. When the light turned green, the driver of a sedan headed westbound on Flamingo ran a red light and collided with the side of the police car.

Police said that the officer in the car sustained moderate injuries, while the other driver suffered critical injuries. The officer was taken to UMC Trauma, while the driver of the sedan was transported to Sunrise Trauma.

No further information about their condition or a potential cause of the crash have been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

