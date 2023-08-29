Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting slot jackpot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local recently turned a $5 bet into nearly $95,000 after hitting a jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky guest played a $5 bet on IGT’s $1 Denomination Triple Hot Ice progressive slot machine at The Orleans. Three seven symbols landed on the pay line for a whopping $94,811 hand pay.

Boyd Gaming said the win reset the machine back to its $2,000 progressive base.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.