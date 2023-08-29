Las Vegas Boat Harbor repairs underway, open for boat owners after storm damage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Damaging winds and destructive waves rocked the Las Vegas Boat Harbor on the night of August 18 as a monsoon thunderstorm hit Lake Mead, before the arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary.

“It came through just like a tornado,” said Gail Kaiser, owner/manager of the Las Vegas Boat Harbor. “You couldn’t see anything. The dust and the rain and everything, it was twisting these buildings.”

The storm took out entire sections of the docks, cut the power supply, and tore off awnings at the harbor.

“It’s a lot of damage,” said Kaiser. “My wildest guess right now, I would probably say like a million, million and a half.”

The first priority was building a pathway to regain access to the government dock, where emergency rescue vessels are stored. That was accomplished within hours after the storm hit, and crews have been working around the clock on repairs ever since.

Now, more than a week later, boat owners renting a slip at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor can finally access the docks once again.

“We are working really hard so that they can get out here for their holiday weekend. I mean, that’s the goal, is to have this all set so that it doesn’t interrupt their holiday weekend whatsoever,” said Kaiser. “Boat rentals, on the other hand, I don’t think we’re going to have.”

As of Monday, power was restored to 90% of the docks, water to about 75%, but still no Wi-Fi or landline phone access as the extensive repairs continue.

Kaiser said they hope to have the restaurant at the harbor reopened by Saturday.

