Inmates are being asked to participate in the massive effort to ID those killed in Lahaina

Saguaro Correctional Center
Saguaro Correctional Center(None)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to identify more of the Lahaina wildfire victims, the state is tapping into a set of the population that may be willing to provide DNA samples.

Inmates at all Hawaii jails and prisons are being asked to participate in the effort.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

Inmates at all Hawaii jails and prisons are being asked to participate in the effort.

Tommy Johnson, Director of DPS said he notified the wardens of all the facilities that kits are available. The Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona is included in the project.

Thousands of Hawaii inmates have been sent to the Arizona facility to serve their time.

Hundreds of Hawaii prisoners are serving their time in Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona
Hundreds of Hawaii prisoners are serving their time in Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona

“We would take the swab, the oral swab and mail it in to the address provided and then it would be processed that way,” Johnson said, adding the collection is only for the wildfire.

Prisoners convicted of felony crimes have been contributing DNA samples for years, but Johnson said that is a separate database.

And it’s not just inmates being offered the kits. Staff will also be able to do the test.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in...
Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department car involved in a crash at Boulder Highway and Flamingo.
Las Vegas police car involved in two-vehicle crash on Boulder Highway
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Juvenile killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Sandra Lopez-Ochoa
Las Vegas police give update on Friday shooting of suspect who stabbed officer

Latest News

Generic school desk photo
3 new charter schools approved to open in Las Vegas next year
Repairing roads on Mt. Charleston could cost $5-$8 million
Emergency roadwork begins to fix flood damage in Spring Mountains
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting jackpot
Las Vegas local turns $5 bet into nearly $95K after hitting slot jackpot
Boulder City Police Department vehicle generic
Boulder City police warn of phone scam after resident loses more than $6K
Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo takes flight in F-16 fighter jet with Air Force Thunderbirds
WATCH: Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo takes flight in F-16 fighter jet with Air Force Thunderbirds