Inmates are being asked to participate in the massive effort to ID those killed in Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to identify more of the Lahaina wildfire victims, the state is tapping into a set of the population that may be willing to provide DNA samples.

Inmates at all Hawaii jails and prisons are being asked to participate in the effort.

Tommy Johnson, Director of DPS said he notified the wardens of all the facilities that kits are available. The Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona is included in the project.

Thousands of Hawaii inmates have been sent to the Arizona facility to serve their time.

Hundreds of Hawaii prisoners are serving their time in Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona

“We would take the swab, the oral swab and mail it in to the address provided and then it would be processed that way,” Johnson said, adding the collection is only for the wildfire.

Prisoners convicted of felony crimes have been contributing DNA samples for years, but Johnson said that is a separate database.

And it’s not just inmates being offered the kits. Staff will also be able to do the test.

