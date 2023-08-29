Henderson Little League to celebrate with parade, party Sept. 9

Henderson, Nev.'s Nolan Gifford delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Henderson, Nev.'s Nolan Gifford delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Nolensville, Tenn. at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The community is invited to celebrate the Henderson Little League team as the city will host a parade and party on Sept. 9.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the home baseball field at Mission Hills Park, 551 Mission Drive.

Two double-decker buses will travel through the city and end at a party at Water Street Plaza, 240 S Water St.

“Henderson is a family and we love to celebrate our successes together,” Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said. “I hope everyone will join me at the parade to recognize these outstanding young men and their coaches as we congratulate them on a fantastic season and thank them for representing the best of Henderson and the great state of Nevada to the world!”

After the parade, the party on Water Street Plaza will feature a proclamation from the mayor and City Council. The party will be a fun event for the whole family, and will include a DJ, photo opportunities, classic ballpark food, face painting, games and more.

The Henderson Little League team made history by winning the Mountain Region championship on Aug. 11, and traveled to Williamsport, PA. as the first-ever Henderson team to reach the Little League World Series. They won two games, defeating the champions of the Great Lakes and Midwest Regions.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

