Forecast Outlook - 08/29/23

Sweltering Heat and Dry Conditions Through Wednesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Category 1 Hurricane Idalia is forecast to gain strength over the course of the day, making landfall late tonight into early Wednesday as a potential major category 3 storm. 10-12 foot storm surge is possible bringing coastal flooding to the Big Bend stretch.

The forecast for Southern Nevada remains under dry and sweltering conditions until Wednesday. However, we’ll welcome cooler temperatures and some moisture Thursday and Friday this week. Pop-up shower and storms are expected throughout the valley Friday afternoon. Temperatures fall into Labor Day Weekend, and storm chances stay in the forecast through Saturday afternoon. During this period, wind gusts are also projected to increase Thursday and Friday afternoon. Wind gusts will range from 35-45 MPH.

Quieter conditions are expected Sunday and into Labor Day of next week!

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal collision Monday morning in...
Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in southeast valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department car involved in a crash at Boulder Highway and Flamingo.
Las Vegas police car involved in two-vehicle crash on Boulder Highway
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest
Sandra Lopez-Ochoa
Las Vegas police give update on Friday shooting of suspect who stabbed officer
Lesly Palacio, 22, was murdered in 2020.
Attorney for Lesly Palacio speaks on 3-year anniversary of victim’s death

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Monday, August 28 weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/29/23
Monday, Aug. 28, Las Vegas AM weather update
Monday, Aug. 28, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-8/27/23