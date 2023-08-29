Forecast Outlook - 08/29/23

Category 1 Hurricane Idalia is forecast to gain strength over the course of the day, making landfall late tonight into early Wednesday as a potential major category 3 storm. 10-12 foot storm surge is possible bringing coastal flooding to the Big Bend stretch.

The forecast for Southern Nevada remains under dry and sweltering conditions until Wednesday. However, we’ll welcome cooler temperatures and some moisture Thursday and Friday this week. Pop-up shower and storms are expected throughout the valley Friday afternoon. Temperatures fall into Labor Day Weekend, and storm chances stay in the forecast through Saturday afternoon. During this period, wind gusts are also projected to increase Thursday and Friday afternoon. Wind gusts will range from 35-45 MPH.

Quieter conditions are expected Sunday and into Labor Day of next week!

