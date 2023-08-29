Enchant Christmas announces ticket presale for ‘All-New Experience’ coming to Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Enchant Christmas announced its exclusive ticket presale, an opportunity to get first access to a host of experiences coming to Las Vegas this holiday season.

According to a media release, presale ticket buyers will get a first look at the all-new adventure that will fill Las Vegas Ballpark November 24-December 31. To sign up to get presale news and access, visit EnchantChristmas.com.

The presale starts on Wednesday, September 6 at 6:00 a.m. General ticket sales begin on Tuesday, September 12 at 6:00 a.m.

Enchant Christmas’ many activities will include:

The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze – an all-new maze adventure is coming to Las Vegas and will be first announced via email list.

Christmas Village – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted – – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. Vendor applications are still being accepted – learn more here

VIP & Private Event Experiences – The Las Vegas Ballpark Luxury Suites and Club Spaces will be transformed into exclusive rooms for holiday parties and special events. Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer, plus full-service catering and more. To inquire, – The Las Vegas Ballpark Luxury Suites and Club Spaces will be transformed into exclusive rooms for holiday parties and special events. Enjoy all that the Enchant experience has to offer, plus full-service catering and more. To inquire, visit the website here

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa will take photos in his workshop with the children and he’s bringing Mrs. Claus, who will be leading story time.

Seasonal Food and Beverage – Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks throughout the Enchant Village with a special bar experience on the field in the maze. Sample one-of-a-kind, organic, single origin, small batch dark chocolate by Dandelion Chocolate, sweet treats by Freed’s Bakery, and a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato bisque soup by Cafe Lola.

Ice-Skating Trail – Enchant features an Ice-Skating Trail adorned with light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones. This experience is limited, and reserving your chance to skate early is suggested.

Live Entertainment – Guests will get into the spirit with nightly caroling throughout the venue. Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves are celebrating every night, and community musical groups will share their talent with the Las Vegas community.

The event offers Family, Adult, Junior, Senior, Student, Group and Military General Admission tickets, as well as special offer packages. More information is available here.

Enchant will host a variety of special events on-site in celebration of the local community, including the following:

November 24: Opening Night

Dec 3: Paws n’ Claus Night

Dec 7: Military Night

Dec 10: Ugly Holiday Sweater Night

Dec 15 & 28: College Student Night

Enchant is the world’s largest holiday light event experience, encompassing over 10 acres of festive programming, including an installation of larger-than-life, custom-designed, and story-driven light sculptures.

More information is available here.

