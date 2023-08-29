Emergency roadwork begins to fix flood damage in Spring Mountains

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the beginning of emergency construction activities on SR-157 Kyle Canyon Road in the Spring Mountains Tuesday.

Work will fix several sections of the road which were severely damaged from flooding earlier this month.

Repairs to Lee Canyon Road will begin in early September.

Work will be done daily from sunrise to sunset including the holiday weekend for Labor Day - with the goal to finish before winter arrives.

Traffic delays are expected because of the construction. Beginning Wednesday, daily restrictions will be in effect including the use of flaggers from 30 minutes to up to four hours.

Any closures estimated to last longer than an hour will be communicated two days in advance for residents to plan their routes.

Kyle Canyon Road is currently closed to public access past Deer Creek Road. Lee Canyon Road is closed at US 95.

Parts of each highway are extremely hazardous and only open to residents, emergency vehicles, and work crews.

