Clark County teachers’ union votes for ‘work actions;’ won’t work past contracted time

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Education Association has voted to proceed with “work actions” as they continue to be unhappy with Clark County School District’s contract offers.

At a meeting Saturday, CCEA members voted to take work action - not working past contracted 7 hour 11 minute days, which could affect before and after school activities. If teachers are pressured into working past that, the union is asking them to clock the hours so they can file a complaint against the district.

CCEA said it notified the district of the actions earlier this week.

The union also said they are in contact with Gov. Joe Lombardo regarding the negotiations, specifically regarding the money allocated in Senate Bill 231 toward teacher raises.

FOX5 has reached out to CCSD for a response.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

