Boulder City police give warning of phone scams

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulder City Police Department is warning residents of several elaborate phone scams that continue to impact the community.

Recently, the PCPD said someone claiming to be with a bank’s fraud department called a resident and obtained login information, then stole more than $6,000 from the victim’s account.

“The victim said the phone number matched the bank’s customer service phone number, so it seemed valid,” said Police Chief Tim Shea.

“These con artists use spoofing technology to make a call appear to be from a legitimate source. The victim said the bank couldn’t stop the fraudulent wire transfer, leaving the victim with little recourse.”

Other scams commonly reported include calls from a “utility company” claiming it will shut off power without immediate payment, or claiming to be police threatening an arrest if they don’t buy gift cards to pay bail.

Neither Boulder City Utilities Department nor the police call residents and request bank account information or gift cards for payment. These are not new scams, but they are making rounds in Boulder City again. The scammers often prey on the elderly.

Be sure you share this information with family, friends and neighbors who could be victims of such scams, BCPD warned.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.